Survivors, we are truly sorry

PRIME Minister Scott Morrison delivered the national apology to victims and survivors of institutional child sexual abuse on Monday.

It is the first time an Australian government has acknowledged the failures of governments before them, and of faith-based and other community organisations to keep children safe.

"Today, Australia confronts a trauma, an abomination, hiding in plain sight for far too long,” Mr Morrison said in the opening of the national apology.

It is estimated that one in four girls and one in seven boys are sexually abused in some way before they reach their 18th birthday.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support senior counsellor Mandy Coles has been a driving force behind raising awareness for October's Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

WCS has supported close to 200 survivors of sexual abuse during the past year.

"95 per cent of child abuse occurs within the home or by a person the child knows and trusts,” Ms Coles said.

She said many children stayed silent, due to manipulative perpetrator tactics, stressing that if a child was brave enough to disclose sexual assault, then it was important the child must hear the abuse was not their fault, they were not in trouble, they would be protected and they were praised for coming forward.

Centre manager for 121 Childcare Cannonvale, Barb Paterson, has been in early education for more than two decades. She said she believes educators are more aware of the signs and symptoms, which could be why reports of child sexual assault had increased.

"When you're looking after a child every day, you get to know their demeanour so you can pick up when something is amiss and you can keep an eye on them,” Mrs Paterson said.

"You have to have substantial evidence over quite a few weeks before you can look into alerting child protection services.”

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence, and you would like some help or support, contact:

- Whitsunday Counselling and Support: 4946 2999

- Kids Help Line: 1800 551 800

- Sexual Assault Line: 1800 010 120

- Police Link: 131 444