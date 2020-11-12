Menu
Bowen police are investigating a suspected arson at a business. Photo: File
Suspected arson damages Bowen business

Elyse Wurm
12th Nov 2020 3:50 PM
POLICE suspect a fire which damaged the front door of a Bowen business overnight was deliberately lit.

The incident is being treated as suspected arson at Norman’s Auto Electrics on Powell St.

Bowen Police officer-in-charge Craig Shepherd said the fire was started about 3am today by an unknown number of offenders.

The hardwood front door of the business caught alight, setting off the smoke alarm and prompting a response from security.

Senior Sergeant Shepherd said police and firefighters attended the scene and the fire was extinguished.

The door and door frame were the only parts of the business that were damaged, he said.

It is unknown how the fire started at this stage.

Police and fire officers are investigating the incident.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious or who has information is urged to phone Bowen Police on 4720 4555 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

