Suspected Cannonvale burglar charged

A 31-year old Zilzie man has been charged with multiple breaking and entering charges.

A MAN alleged to be responsible for breaking into eight Cannonvale businesses has been caught and faces a string of 34 charges for offences across Central Queensland.

The 31-year old Zilzie man is accused of charges including breaking and entering, stealing and possession of tainted property.

The eight Cannonvale businesses were broken into between 6pm on July 28 and 8am, July 29.

Businesses such as gyms, a golf club and mechanic workshop in Blackwater, Emerald, Yeppoon, Emu Park, Zilzie, Clinton and Cannonvale were affected by the break-ins.

The offences occurred at night between July 2 and August 4.

The man was arrested by Gladstone Police and has been remanded in custody awaiting trial in September.