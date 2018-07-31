Menu
Discarded Christmas decorations forced a temporary closure of the Cannonvale Transfer Station on Saturday.
Discarded Christmas decorations forced a temporary closure of the Cannonvale Transfer Station on Saturday.
Suspected dumped body closes Carlo Dr transfer station

HOW is this for a case of mistaken identity?

Weekend dumpers of rubbish were forced to rethink a Saturday morning clean up after suspected human remains was found at the Carlo Drive Transfer Station.

Emergency services were called to the Whitsunday Regional Council-run facility only to discover the item in question was actually dumped Christmas decorations.

The station was closed and users were turned away from about 2pm.

Whitsunday Regional Council confirmed a member of the public had alerted council staff to "an item that resembled a human body in one of the skips”.

However a council spokesperson told the Whitsunday Times it turned out to be a false alarm.

"(Police) conducted an investigation which revealed it was a Christmas tree wrapped in plastic and tied with rope.,” the spokeswoman said.

A case of mistaken identity closed the Cannonvale Transfer Station on Saturday.
Whitsunday Police confirmed the facility was closed so an investigation into the suspicious item could be conducted.

Officer in Charge, Nathan Blain said the dumped rubbish "was wrapped in a blue canvass tarp and tied with rope”.

"The size and shape of the package was very similar to that of a human body and as such police treated the area as a crime scene until the contents could be examined.”

"The people that reported this package did the right thing in contacting police to report their concerns.”

Whitsunday Regional Council spokeswoman said the boarded up office at the Carlo Dr site was not related to the investigation and is part of ongoing renovation works.

