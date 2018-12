A person has been taken to hospital after a suspected jellyfish sting at Airlie Beach.

A PERSON who is suspected to have been stung by a jellyfish in Airlie Beach has been taken to hospital this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said ambulance officers were called to treat a person in Shingley Drive at 9.28am.

Ambulance officers took the patient to Proserpine Hospital shortly before 10am, the spokesperson said.