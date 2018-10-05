Suspected spinal injuries following Guthalungra crash

ON THE SCENE: Six QAS crews were on the scene of a collision on Molongle Beach Road this morning.

UPDATE 10AM: ONE lane of the Bruce Highway has opened following a serious crash at Guthalungra this morning.

Emergency services were called to Molongle Beach Road at Guthalungra around 6.50am following reports of a truck and minibus crash.

Four people were transported to Townsville Hospital with suspected spinal injuries while five others have been transported to Ayr Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Services reported that five males and four females are in a stable condition following the incident.

Sustained injuries include suspected spinal, chest and internal injuries.

QAS reported that the patients ranged from 20-25 years old.

Emergency crews remain on site between Home Hill and Bowen at Gumlu.

INITIAL: NINE people are being assessed by paramedics following a serious crash in the Whitsunday region this morning.

Police have closed the Bruce Highway between Home Hill and Bowen due to the crash while they clear damage on the road.

Queensland Ambulance Service media said paramedics are treating nine injured patients, all of which are stable.

One person was reportedly in a serious condition, but has since been downgraded to stable.

The rescue helicopter is en route for transportations to the hospital.

Motorists in the area should expect delays this morning.