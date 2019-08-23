Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Police are hunting for two man after an armed robbery north of Brisbane today.
Crime

Suspects on the run after armed robbery

by David Alexander
23rd Aug 2019 3:13 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE are hunting for two man believed to be have been involved in an armed robbery at a home north of Brisbane this morning.

Police said at 7.45am, two men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, forced their way into a home on Seabiscuit Crescent, Kallangur.

The men demanded cash from a man before fleeing over a neighbouring fence and leaving the scene on two bicycles.

A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman who were in the house at the time were not physically injured during the robbery.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with dashcam or CCTV vision from Seabiscuit Crescent or Whitehorse Road to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

armed robbery brisbane

Top Stories

    Brahmans raring to go

    premium_icon Brahmans raring to go

    Sport Coach Tye Ingebrigtsen hopes winning streak against Wests will play in their opposition's minds as Whitsunday head into this Sunday's finals clash.

    Local intersection named as one of the worst in the state

    premium_icon Local intersection named as one of the worst in the state

    News Whitsundays intersection features on the RACQ list.

    An ultra-challenge for only the brave

    premium_icon An ultra-challenge for only the brave

    Sport Distance running at its finest in the heart of the Whitsundays