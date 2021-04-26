Menu
Police investigating a suspicious house fire with a man sustaining life-threatening injuries in the blaze on Mahogany St, Raceview.
Crime

Suspects still at large in wake of suspicious house fire

kaitlyn smith
26th Apr 2021 11:00 AM
A NUMBER of suspects remain at large four days on from last week's suspicious house fire at Raceview that left one man fighting for life.

A Queensland Police spokesman confirmed on Monday that no arrests had been made over the incident.

The victim, a man believed to be in his 40s, remains in a critical condition at Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

READ MORE: Neighbours in 'quiet street' stunned as man fights for life

Police cordon off Mahogany St at Raceview following a house fire and disturbance last Friday in which a man was seriously injured.
He was taken to hospital with serious burns to his arms and legs and abdominal and facial injuries.

Early reports suggested multiple people assaulted the man at a Mahogany St property about 4.45am on Friday morning.

It is alleged the group went on to start a fire inside the home.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.

Ipswich Queensland Times

