Dad took baseball bat to boy who bullied son

A Gympie man, outraged by bullying experienced by his son, tried to sort it out with a baseball bat. GoodLifeStudio

A DISTRESSED Imbil father turned vigilante, and nearly went to jail for it, after his son was severely mugged by another youth, Gympie Magistrates Court was told this week.

"Where is he? I'm going to kill that c...," Justin Michael Koster called out as he stormed into the front yard of the youth he believed had attacked his son, the court was told.

Koster, 41, pleaded guilty on Monday to two charges of assault and one each of trespassing and wilful damage on March 14.

The father of two accepted that he had damaged timber exterior blinds when he took a baseball bat to the home of a woman and her son, pushing her in his attempt to get at the youth.

Koster's solicitor said Koster's son had been mugged by the youth "and left with concussion, bleeding knees and bruised eardrums."

"His heart broke to see his son in that condition.

"It is very out of character for him to act this way," she said.

The court was told Koster had taken the baseball bat with him, because he was worried the youth he intended to confront might be armed.

The woman had tried to stop Koster but he had swung the bat, narrowly missing her.

The youth he was after stood behind her and was hit in the arm, police said.

"If I find you down the street, I'm going to kill you, you f...... c...," he yelled.

He then drove off, yelling: "Don't go near my son again."

Koster denied hitting the youth with the bat.

"People have a right to feel safe in their homes," the police prosecutor told the court, adding that "no-one was hurt."

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said this was fortunate.

"Vigilantism isn't to be tolerated in the community," he said.

"You can't take the law into your own hands.

"You must realise that if the fellow assaulted your son, you should have called the police.

"If you'd injured someone, with a cracked bone or something, you would be going to jail today.

"You did push the woman over. She had nothing to do with it."

Mr Callaghan noted Koster's lack of violent history and sentenced him to three months jail, suspended for 12 months.