Suspended jail sentence for drug driver

CAUGHT: Six people faced court in Bowen last week on drug driving charges.

CAUGHT: Six people faced court in Bowen last week on drug driving charges. Tessa Mapstone

A MAN who was caught drug driving for the third time in less than two years was lucky to escape an immediate prison term.

Jamie John Pryor, 31, of Bowen, was one of six people who pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week to driving while a drug was present in their saliva.

Pryor was caught driving with methamphetamines and cannabis in his saliva while he was on a probationary licence when he was stopped by police at 9.43pm on June 8 in Herbert St, Bowen.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Pryor admitted to police at the time he had had some cannabis that morning.

Magistrate James Morton told Pryor he was "considering sending you to jail” given his poor traffic history which included drug driving court appearances in September 2017, February 2018 and November 2018.

Pryor admitted his record "doesn't look to good on paper”.

In sentencing Pryor to two months' prison which was wholly suspended for 12 months, Mr Morton said his history loomed large about his previous traffic conduct.

"This conduct is unacceptable,” Mr Morton said.

Pryor's driver's licence was also disqualified for six months.

In other drug driving charges to face court last week, Kaelan Troy Jones, 22, of Bowen, was caught driving with methamphetamines and cannabis in his saliva when he was stopped by police in Mount Nutt Rd, Bowen, at 8.52pm on June 6.

He admitted to police at the time he had smoked a joint of cannabis the previous day.

Jones' solicitor Peta Vernon told the court her client "didn't knowingly ingest methamphetamines”.

"It could have been in the cannabis. Sometimes it is laced,” Ms Vernon said.

Jones was fined $450 and lost his licence for three months.

Lachlan Alexander Willcox, 18, of Merinda, was helping his girlfriend's mum move house when he was picked up driving with cannabis in his saliva while on a probationary licence.

Willcox was stopped in Argyle Park Rd, Bowen, at 1.08pm on July 29.

His solicitor Leah McDonnell told the court her client had no criminal history and this was "out of character somewhat”.

Willcox was fined $500 and lost his licence for three months.

The court was told Russell Philip Paterson, 48, of Bowen, had "several puffs” from a pipe at a gathering.

Paterson was caught drug driving on the Bruce Highway in the Cairns suburb of Edmonton at 7.53pm on April 19.

Barrister Michael O'Dea told the court his client had driven to Cairns from Bowen to drop off documentation required for a potential job as a truck driver.

O'Dea was fined $350 and lost his licence for two months.

Jeremy Lloyd West, 50, of Bowen, was caught driving with cannabis in his saliva while on a probationary licence when he was stopped on Santa Barbara Parade, Bowen, at 1.45pm on May 15.

Sgt Myors said West told police at the time he had some marijuana on the weekend prior.

Representing West, Mr O'Dea said his client's history of two previous drug driving convictions "let him down a bit”.

West was fined $650 and lost his licence for six months.

Tiani Kiah Clough, 24, of Bowen, was caught driving with methamphetamines in her saliva in Brisbane St, Bowen, on June 8.

The court was told she admitted to police at the time she had smoked methamphetamines that morning.

She was fined $400 and her licence was disqualified for three months.