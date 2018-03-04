Suspended jail time after second DV breach

A CANNONVALE man chased his partner through the house, broke and used a screwdriver to pry open a door to where she was hiding and then blocked her escape route after he accused her of sleeping with other men last December.

As police prosecutor Senior Constable Hannah Beard pointed out, this was the 41-year-old's second breach of a domestic violence protection order within a year of the order being made.

The contractor, who works on Hamilton Island, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday while his partner sat in the public gallery behind him, showing her support.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was sentenced to two months of imprisonment wholly suspended for six months.

A conviction was recorded after he was found eligible for a community-based order however, due to work commitments, he was unable to complete it.