Menu
Login
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
News

Suspended jail time for DV

Jessica Lamb
by
12th Apr 2018 10:40 AM

"WE HAVE agreed this is the last time and he knows I will leave permanently if this behaviour continues,” are the words of the partner of a man who contravened a domestic violence protection order.

A 39-year-old Strathdickie man appeared by video link from Capricornia prison to plead guilty in Proserpine court on Monday.

The man had an argument with his partner about an upcoming birthday when he became "aggressive and threatening”, tried to kicked in doors and threw a bottle of wine and broom at her while their son was present.

"He wants us, and he said he will undergo counselling and for him to say that is a big thing,” his partner said when asked her opinion on varying the order.

The man, who committed the offence while on parole, was sentenced to two months' imprisonment which was suspended for 18 months.

domestic violence proserpine magistrates court whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'

    'Amazing story if Sharkie the cat could talk'

    News Boatie recalls the amazing story of her cats' survival on a boat during TC Debbie.

    • 12th Apr 2018 10:07 AM
    Alleged axe choker denied bail

    Alleged axe choker denied bail

    News A man who allegedly choked his partner with an axe was denied bail

    Library program full of fun, good times

    Library program full of fun, good times

    News Head down to the local Library for the last days of school holidays

    No memory of police assault

    No memory of police assault

    News 'Drink spiked' defence for 'appalling' behaviour in SNP

    Local Partners