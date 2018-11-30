Suspended prison sentence after grope and punch

AN ENGLISH man who put his hand up a girl's skirt and touched her on the backside and then punched her friend in the face has been given a six-month suspended prison sentence and fined $1000.

Samuel Garrett McGibney, 27, who is living in Airlie Beach on a working holiday from England, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court last week to assault occasioning bodily harm in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance and common assault in a public place while adversely affected by an intoxicating substance.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court McGibney had been lining up with a group of people at McDonald's in Airlie Beach at 10.15pm on August 18 when he reached under a girl's skirt and grabbed her on the buttocks.

A man witnessed McGibney assault his friend and when McGibney turned around and walked backwards into him, the man pushed him "to get the defendant away from him,” Mr Beamish said.

The court heard McGibney punched the man in the face, splitting his lip.

"It was completely unprovoked and unwarranted,” Mr Beamish said.

McGibney's solicitor Steven Hayles said his client had been socialising with his victims that night but had not met them previously.

He said the assaults were "an act of drunken stupidity” and that his client was "ordinarily of good character”. McGibney had sent both of his victims letters of apology and in court offered to pay compensation, MrHayles said.

"The defendant has acknowledged he is responsible for his behaviour,” Mr Hayles said.

In sentencing McGibney, magistrate Simon Young said they were "significant offences of violence”.

"Touching a woman on her buttocks underneath her skirt is a topical concern,” he said.

"It was uncalled for, unexpected and unjustified.”

He also described the assault on the man as "disproportionate”.

McGibney was sentenced to six months' prison, wholly suspended for 18months for the assault occasioning bodily harm on the man and was banned from entering licensed premises in the Airlie Beach Safe Night precinct for 12 months. He was fined $1000 for the common assault on the woman but no conviction was recorded for this charge.