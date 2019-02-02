Suspended prison sentence for assault

A MAN, who assaulted his ex-partner's friend and breached a domestic violence order, has been given a nine-month suspended prison sentence.

The 46-year-old man who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to assault occasioning bodily harm and contravening a domestic violence order.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court the man followed the victim's car into his ex-partner's apartment complex.

The man held his victim by the throat and punched him once in the face, giving him a blood nose, Mr Beamish said.

The court heard at least one of the man's children saw the attack.

When the victim and the woman tried to leave, the man told them "that's just a taste", Mr Beamish said.

The prosecutor said the victim was targeted in the attack.

"The prosecution would submit this was intended not only to punish the victim, but also frighten the aggrieved,” Mr Beamish said.

The court was also told the man had left abusive text messages on the woman's phone in March and had driven past her house in April.

The man's solicitor Rosemary Varley said her client had received a phonecall from his son to visit that day and as he left he "could see a smirk on the complainant's face”.

Ms Varley argued it was not a planned assault and did not realise his children were able to witness it.

The victim in the assault was not in a relationship with the woman, but according to Ms Varley had dated her in the past.

The man was sentenced to nine months prison for the assault and three months for the breach of the domestic violence order, with both sentences to be served concurrently.

The prison sentence was suspended for three years.