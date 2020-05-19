Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Sweat survives but saliva banned in cricket’s new world

19th May 2020 6:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE use of saliva to polish cricket balls is set to be prohibited as part of changes to regulations recommended by the sport's world governing body during the coronavirus pandemic.

The International Cricket Council committee, chaired by former Indian spinner Anil Kumble, said, however, that sweat can still be used to polish the ball because medical advice shows "it is highly unlikely that the virus can be transmitted" that way.

The recommendations would be presented to the ICC's Chief Executives' Committee for approval in early June.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 has been brought back on KAYO! Watch the full matches or condensed replays. New to Kayo? Get your free trial now & start streaming instantly >

 

Additionally, it was decided to vote for a suspension to the rule guaranteeing neutral umpires in Test cricket in a bid to minimise travel amid quarantine issues.

No home nation umpire has stood in a Test since 2002.

In 1994, the ICC mandated the use of one neutral umpire per Test, which was extended to two eight years later.

The committee also suggested one additional DRS review should be awarded to each team per innings.

Kumble said: "We are living through extraordinary times and the recommendations the committee have made today are interim measures to enable us to safely resume cricket in a way that preserves the essence of our game whilst protecting everyone involved."

More Stories

ball tampering cricket

Just In

    Joker star’s baby news

    Joker star’s baby news
    • 19th May 2020 7:08 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday leaders outline steps to economic recovery

        premium_icon Whitsunday leaders outline steps to economic recovery

        News Four of the region’s leaders have indicated how they plan to help the Whitsundays recover from the impacts of Covid-19.

        'Bad luck' leads to fine for drugs

        premium_icon 'Bad luck' leads to fine for drugs

        News A man was charged with drug offences after being at a house just as a search...

        Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        premium_icon Queensland Sugar wants canegrower nominee

        Business QSL is calling on cane growers from across the state to consider nominating a local...

        Smiles all round as Bowen golfers take to the green

        premium_icon Smiles all round as Bowen golfers take to the green

        Golf Bowen Golf Club welcomed 94 players to the green for the first competition in three...