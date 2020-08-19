Menu
SNACK SORTED: Bundaberg Brewed Drinks is teaming up with a well-known brand to deliver an exciting new flavour combo.
Food & Entertainment

THAT'S SWEET! Bundaberg icon reveals your new addiction

Rhylea Millar
19th Aug 2020 12:00 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM
A BUNDABERG business has teamed up with a well-known brand to deliver the ultimate snack.

Ginger beer and chocolate lovers will have plenty of reason to rejoice with Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and Whittaker's teaming up to combine the two favourites.

The two popular brands will release a Ginger Caramel chocolate in the traditional five-roll refined creamy milk chocolate and 250g sized block.

Bundaberg Brewed Drinks CEO John McLean said the collaboration of the two family businesses gives an opportunity for the local brand to be recognised on an international scale.

"All our recent research over the last 6 months is telling us that consumers are looking for homegrown products they know and trust for quality, comfort and familiarity during these testing times," Mr McLean said.

"We hope this partnership will encourage Aussies and Kiwis to get together with loved ones to share some special moments, great food and delicious brews - while socially distancing, of course.

"We're working with New Zealand's most trusted brand, which will further consolidate the name of Bundaberg in the hearts and homes of our friends from across the ditch.

CHOC-A-BLOCK: Bundaberg is known as the home for some of the best flavours and it's about to only get better with a new product on the way.
Described as decadent and velvety, the filling is made from Bundaberg's adored ginger brew, without the fizz and the equivalent of 335,000 bottles of ginger beer was used to create the exciting flavour combo.

Whittaker's Brewed Ginger Caramel Chocolate will be available in Coles supermarkets across the country from August 31 and New Zealand from August 24.

Bundaberg News Mail

