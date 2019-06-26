Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rural

Sweet news for cane growers

by Peter Carruthers
26th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER more than 10 years of development new sugar cane varieties are now available to North Queensland growers.

The new varieties have been named SRA25, SRA26 and SRA27 and are the result of extensive work through the Sugar Research Australia plant breeding program.

SRA senior plant breeder Felicity Atkin said these varieties had been developed to maximise profitability for sugar cane growers and millers by optimising characteristics such as tonnes of cane, sugar content, resistance to diseases, and ability to be processed within the mill.

Dr Atkin said that, in SRA trials, SRA25 was competitive with Q200 and Q208 for cane yield but lower in commercial cane sugar (CCS).

"It has good disease resistance to most major diseases, being classified as resistant to pachymetra and leaf scald, intermediate to smut, and susceptible to red rot," she said.

"SRA26 has excellent disease resistance to all the industry's major diseases, including smut, pachymetra root rot, leaf scald and red rot. It performed strongly in comparison to the established commercial varieties Q200 and Q208 for yield and CCS across all sites and crop classes."

Northern RVC chair Greg Shannon said SRA25 and SRA26 should provide value to the Wet Tropics sugar industry due to their pachymetra resistance.

"The SRA Variety Guide will include information on SRA25 and SRA26, and this provides very good base information for variety management … We are really looking forward to seeing where these two new varieties fit for our region," he said.

 

NEW VARIETIES

THE new varieties are available now for growers from their respective productivity services organisation. More information on SRA25, SRA26 and SRA27 and other varieties will be published in the Sugar Research Australia 2019/20 Variety Guide for the Far North Queensland region.

More Stories

business cane growers sugar cane

Top Stories

    Solar panel damaged in attempted theft

    Solar panel damaged in attempted theft

    Crime Whitsunday police want your help to track down the person responsible.

    • 26th Jun 2019 5:15 AM
    EXCLUSIVE: $5m major development pitch for Whitsundays

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: $5m major development pitch for Whitsundays

    News A multi million dollar development has been submitted to council.

    New additions mean this popular resort has much, much more

    premium_icon New additions mean this popular resort has much, much more

    Destinations Rejuvenation aimed at consolidating resort's long-term future.

    Busy road a hot spot for drink and drug drivers

    premium_icon Busy road a hot spot for drink and drug drivers

    Crime Spate of drink drivers caught on this stretch of road