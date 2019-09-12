Swerving for ciggies

A FATHER of two who went for a drive to buy cigarettes, was found by police drunkenly swerving across a road near Airlie Beach.

Ashish Pandey, of Jubilee Pocket, first caught the attention of police when he was travelling 20km above the speed limit on Jubilee Pocket Rd on August 1 at 1am.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court, police then witnessed the 29-year-old repeatedly swerve around in his lane, before swerving across to the opposite side of the road.

"He told police he had consumed five vodkas earlier that night at home and was driving to buy cigarettes,” Sgt Myors said.

"He then had one vodka while out before driving home.”

Pandey pleaded guilty this week to mid-range drink driving.

Magistrate James Morton questioned Pandey's reason for driving the 1.1km route from his home to the shops and bar.

"You wouldn't have been sober and swerving - you would have been feeling the affects of drinking,” Mr Morton said.

"Was it so important to you that you had to drive to buy a packet of darts?”

Pandey was fined $750 and disqualified from driving for six months.