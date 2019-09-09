Swifts coach Briony Akle happy to shake things up

Briony Akle loves nothing better than shaking things up.

She's doing it as coach of the NSW Swifts who have gone from wannabes to true contenders for their first ever Super Netball title.

And she is doing in her personal life.

"We are a modern family,'' Akle says of husband Sarkis, son Sebastian, 13, twins Sam and Charlie, 10, and Xavier, 3.

Swifts coach Briony Akle with her youngest son. Pic: Narelle Spangher.

Briony Akle cheer squad in the stands at a Swifts game.

"I just laugh when people ask the boys what we do and they say mum is a coach and dad is a hairdresser.

"It's obviously a bit different from the norm.''

Akle's husband owns and runs three salons in Camden, Parramatta and Carlingford.

While Akle was playing for the Swifts herself more than a decade ago, she worked part-time in the Paramatta salon.

But now Akle is tied up fulltime as the Swifts boss and has recently signed on for another two years as the clubs Super Netball coach.

Swifts coach Briony Akle after her sides loss to Lightning in the major semi-final.

This weekend Akle is hoping she can lead the Swifts to their first ever Super Netball title with a win over the Sunshine Coast Lightning.

The Swifts booked their spot in the decider with a top-notch 60-47 victory over Melbourne Vixens in Sydney on Sunday.

"What a journey it's been this season,'' said Akle, born and still living in Castle Hill.

"The fact the Swifts didn't get sunk by their injuries, that makes me very proud of them.''

The Swifts have suffered on the injury front from the 2019 pre-season with three players now out with season-ending injuries, including captain Maddy Proud with a knee reconstruction.

But Akle has been able to rally her charges with the Swifts now heading north to the Sunshine Coast to play in the Super Netball decider this weekend.