Swim club firing on all cylinders

READY TO JUMP: Macy Grove, Eve Carter-Attwood, Maisie Goswell, Amber Benson (hiding a little behind Maisie) and Jakarra Heffernan ready to compete for the Cannonvale Cannons.

SWIMMING: Six Cannonvale Cannons swimmers have been selected for North Queensland School teams.

Tegan Hanks, Mikhaila Flint, Jy Parkinson, Jacob Dewis, Eden Hedges and Chloe Robertson have been selected for the NQ team who are travelling to Brisbane this week to compete at the State School Championships.

In a massive week for the club, the carnival weekend resulted in more than 30 club records being broken. It is the highest number of records broken since the club started 20 years ago.

The club night highlights included Libby Crisp, 8, swimming 3 PBs in her 12m Freestyle, 12m Backstroke and 12m Breaststroke; Austin Edwards-Bland with PBs in his 50m Freestyle and 100m IM; Joshua Milostic, 8, got 2 PBs in his 12m Freestyle and 12m Backstroke, and Kyan O'Hanlon got a PB in his 25m Freestyle in a quick 20.70s.

Also Kaia Heffernan, 9, swam a 3.3s PB in her 25m Butterfly; Kieran McGoldrick, 12, swam a 2.55s PB in his 50m Backstroke; Mae Carter-Attwood, 9, swam a 2.4s PB in her 100m IM; Jacob Dewis, 11, swam a 4.44s PB in his 100m IM; Alex Grossi, 10, swam a 0.88s PB in his 25m Butterfly; Macy Grove, 6, smashed the 12m Freestyle with a 0.6s PB, and Jy Parkinson, swam a huge 4.44s PB in his 200m IM.