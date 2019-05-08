Swim coach in court on child sex charges

Elite swim coach Kyle Daniels, (right) pictured with his advertising executive father James, denies all charges.

Swim coach Kyle Daniels has faced court again over 36 charges of sexually assaulting girls as young as seven at an elite Mosman Swim Centre on Sydney's north shore.

The 20-year-old former private school prefect faces allegations including having sexual intercourse with a seven-year-old girl eight times in just three weeks.

His 10th alleged victim came forward last month, bringing the total number of child sex charges against him to 36.

The charges against Daniels, who previously taught at the exclusive Ravenswood School for Girls, have sparked parents meetings among families whose children attend the Mosman centre.

Police allege Daniels abused one seven-year-old girl at the Mosman centre while he worked as an instructor between February and June last year.

Daniels is the son of prominent advertising executive James Daniels, who was until recently the global creative director of renowned agency Saatchi & Saatchi.

A former Knox Grammar prefect now studying at the University of Sydney for a masters in sports science, he denies all allegations, his lawyer Todd Alexis has said.

Daniels is currently on strict bail conditions.

Charges against Daniels include sexual intercourse with a child under 10, intentionally sexually touch a child under 10 and the indecent assault of a person under 16.

He appeared at Manly court today with his parents, with the matter adjourned until next month.

Before heading into court he was photographed talking and smiling with his parents.

Elite swim coach Kyle Daniels, (right) pictured with his advertising executive father James, denies all charges.

Court documents submitted by NSW Police claim Daniels' alleged offences began in January 2018 with the indecent assault of a 10-year-old girl.

Police allege Daniels committed sexual offences on swim students up until 10 days before his March arrest.

In March, an internal memo issued last August by the Mosman Swim Centre reported that

"unorthodox hands-on" instruction techniques in the pool had been "observed" in "recent weeks".

The document, which was submitted as part of court proceedings and seen by news.com.au, then outlines three key rules for three instructors.

"As instructors, it is extremely important that we are aware and using the correct technique to hold and interact with children," the memo reads.

Mosman Swim Club parents arrive for a meeting after the arrest of coach Kyle Daniels on sex charges. Picture: Monique Harmer.

"1. DO NOT hold children close to the groin and/or chest area."

It goes on to say instructors should always have their hands above water and in an "appropriate" position on their bodies and adds instructors should not position themselves behind the children at any time.

"2. CUDDLING. While it is acknowledged that crying children sometimes need a cuddle, unnecessary cuddling can be concerning to some parents. Use your discretion.

"3. Being overly playful and unnecessarily hands-on. We are teachers and there to instruct."

Defence lawyer, Todd Alexis, told the court at a hearing earlier this year his client's touching of children was "unlikely to have been sexual in nature" when "viewed objectively".

One six-year-old girl said the instructor touched her while they were in the pool.

Mr Alexis said Daniels was simply helping the girl learn backstroke using a paddleboard.

"The applicant (Daniels) allegedly said 'put your tummy up' as he pushed her off," Mr Alexis told the court.

Daniels’ parents leave Manly Court after their son was granted bail in March. Picture: John Appleyard