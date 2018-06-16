Menu
SUPER SWIM: Annika Grunwald at the Queensland State Master SC Swimming Championships Rockhampton.
Swim training pays off for local masters compeditor

Peter Carruthers
16th Jun 2018 1:41 PM

ONE local swimmer's competitive drive has provided just the impetus needed to push through the adversity thrown up by the devastating effects of Cyclone Debbie.

For eight months Annika Grunwald has been in training for masters swimming events including the Swimming Masters National Championships in Perth and the Queensland State Master SC Swimming Championships, which were held in Rockhampton in March.

Following the cyclone, Grunwald noticed a marked decline in students taking up lessons at the swimmer's Jubilee Pocket-based swim school.

"Being a single mum and small business owner, this was really terrifying but I wasn't going to let it get the better of me,” she said.

Swim training provided the motivation needed to continue in business.

"I honestly think I would have shut my doors if I hadn't made the decision to compete,” she said.

"Sport is such a motivator and really helped me through this difficult time.”

None of it would have been possible however without the support and coaching of Annette Kostowski, for whom Grunwald said she was truly grateful.

Topping Grunwald's results was a gold medal 25m freestyle in Rockhampton.

