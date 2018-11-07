Woman died saving child as husband performed CPR

THE woman, who died after her family was carried out to sea in a rip off a Coffs Harbour beach on Sunday evening had just saved a family member before she collapsed on the sand.

The British woman, aged 49-year-old and her husband reacted after a group of children, were swept out to sea around 5.40pm.

The man managed to make it back to shore with two of the boys, while the 49-year-old woman had just pulled another younger child to shore when she collapsed, paramedics said.

Her husband was left to perform CPR on his wife before emergency services arrived on scene.

"From all accounts (she) has gone in to try and help the children as well, all the children were out safely but the (woman) got to shore, but unfortunately was exhausted by the end of it," NSW Ambulance spokesman David Horseman said.

Paramedics used a defibrillator on the woman.

She was rushed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a critical condition, but could not be revived.

The family had been holidaying in Coffs Harbour from the United Kingdom.

MONDAY 5AM: A BRITISH woman has died after a near drowning incident involving her family off Coffs Harbour's Diggers Beach.

Police said the family were swimming when they got into trouble on Sunday around 5.40pm.

Members of the public went to their aid after they were caught in a strong rip and pulled almost 400-metres off the beach on Sunday evening.

A woman has died following a near drowning at a beach in Coffs Harbour. #9News pic.twitter.com/BYlFovhtHa — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) December 17, 2017

Lifeguards and surf lifesavers also reacted and the woman, 49, was pulled from the water unconscious.

Paramedics and police tried to resuscitate her on the beach.

She was rushed to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital in a critical condition, but died at the hospital.

Coffs Clarence police will complete a report for the coroner.

SUNDAY 7.30PM: A SWIMMER has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition, after a group of people got caught in a rip on Diggers Beach.

Local lifeguards were called to the beach around 6pm and helped the group of swimmers from the surf, emergency services said.

All four swimmers caught in a rip were reported to be 300 to 400 metres from the beach before local lifeguards and surf lifesavers attended the scene.

NSW Ambulance paramedics administered medical aid to one swimmer on the beach.

The swimmer reported as being in a critical condition is currently being transported by ambulance to hospital.

The emergency unfolded as the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked late this afternoon to transfer a patient between the Grafton and Lismore hospitals.

"Whilst in flight the rescue helicopter was diverted to Diggers Beach and conducted a search of the area," a spokesman for the helicopter service said.

"The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has since returned to the Lismore helibase."

This afternoon's rescues follow a tragedy at Port Macquarie this weekend that saw a 14-year-old boy drown at Flynns Beach on Saturday afternoon.

Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Police resumed a search for the boy's body today.

This latest death comes less than two weeks after an 11-year-old boy from the ACT drowned at Port Macquarie's Lighthouse Beach.

The Westpac Rescue Lifesaver Helicopter assisted in the beach rescue. Contributed