Queensland Police Service have responded to the scene. Ashley Pillhofer
GORGE CLOSED: Search for swimmer enters second day

Caitlan Charles
Ashley Pillhofer
by and
1st Oct 2019 5:43 PM | Updated: 2nd Oct 2019 8:09 AM
UPDATE 8AM: FINCH Hatton Gorge has been closed to the public as police and other agencies continue the search for a 22-year-old swimmer who was reported missing yesterday afternoon. 

A statement from police said they were called the watering hole about 4.30pm yesterday after the man's friends noticed he was missing. 

The missing man is a 22-year-old man visiting Mackay.

Police and a park ranger are on scene at the remote location where there is little to no service.

The person was reported missing from the Araluen Cascades, the main swimming hole. The area can be accessed through a 2.8km return walk. The man and his friends were swimming in the gorge yesterday afternoon.

Yesterday, Police and SES personnel conducted a search of the watering hole and the surrounding area and failed to locate the man.

Police divers will assist with the search today.

UPDATE 6AM: POLICE and other agencies have returned to where a swimmer went missing to continue the search for the person. 

UPDATE 7PM: POLICE are searching the area around Araluen Cascades at Finch Hatton Gorge for a person reported missing at about 5.45pm. 

The person was at the cascades with a group of friends before they were reported missing. 

It is understood SES are en route to the scene. 

INITIAL: POLICE are on scene at Finch Hatton Gorge following reports of a missing swimmer.

The alarm was raised about 5.30pm, but nothing has been confirmed. 

More police crews are on the way. No more is known at this time.

