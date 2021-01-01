Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a popular beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a popular beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.
News

Swimmers flee popular beach after shark alarm

Jodie Callcott
by and Emily Toxward and Jodie Callcott
1st Jan 2021 12:22 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

HUNDREDS of swimmers and surfers have fled the water at a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday.

The busy Broken Head beach, just south of Byron Bay, is popular with surfers and campers who are staying at the nearby holiday park.

 

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.

There were children at the scene who saw dolphins, but were told by a passerby that a surfer saw a shark while out surfing.

Community-based shark alert app Dorsal reported the water was cleared due a shark sighting at Broken Head about 11am.

Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.
Hundreds of swimmers and surfers fled a northern New South Wales beach after a shark alarm was sounded just before noon on Friday. Picture: Emily Toxward.

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Swimmers flee popular beach after shark alarm

byron bay shark

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        GALLERY: Revellers brave wet weather to bid 2020 farewell

        Premium Content GALLERY: Revellers brave wet weather to bid 2020 farewell

        Local Faces A late downpour did little to discourage partygoers in Airlie Beach.

        Man taken to hospital after cow and quad bike crash

        Premium Content Man taken to hospital after cow and quad bike crash

        News Emergency services were called to the scene south of Proserpine last night.

        11 of the biggest Whitsunday stories in 2020

        Premium Content 11 of the biggest Whitsunday stories in 2020

        News As we welcome 2021, take a look at what stories made the headlines last year.

        WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day trading hours in the Whitsundays

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: New Year’s Day trading hours in the Whitsundays

        Business Craving something to quell those post New Year blues? Take a look at what’s open...