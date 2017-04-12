Swimmers top effort at states

SWIMMING: During Cyclone Debbie, six Cannonvale Cannons swimmers were selected for the North Queensland School Swim Team to compete at the state championships in Brisbane.

Despite the severe weather at home, the swimmers still performed very well.

Jy Parkinson, 11, competed in 13 events including relays. His best swims included the 400m freestyle in a fantastic time of 5.00.73 (14.8 sec PB) and earning third place in his age group. Jy won his 200m backstroke and received a gold medal. He swam an excellent time of 2.35.13 (4.6 sec PB). He also swam extremely well in his 50m backstroke, 200m freestyle and 100m backstroke earning PBs and placed with top seven placings in his age group.

Jacob Dewis, 11, completed in 11 events including relays. Jacob swam really well in his 100m freestyle and 200m freestyle. He swam an excellent time of 1.07.41 in his 100m freestyle, which was 1.3 sec PB, and swam a 4.67 sec PB in his 200m freestyle. Jacob also swam an awesome 50m butterfly in a time of 33.23 sec which got him in the final. Jacob was placed eighth in his age group for his 50m butterfly.

Tegan Hanks, 11, swam very well at her first state school championships. Tegan's best swims included her 100m freestyle which she swam a 2.16sec PB and her 50m backstroke which she swam in an excellent time of 41.26. Tegan also enjoyed swimming in the NQ relay teams.

Mikhaila Flint, 11, swam 11 events in Brisbane. Mikhaila's best swims included her 100m butterfly in 1.17.69 (a 3.59 sec PB) and she placed 13th in her age group. She also swam extremely well in her 100m backstroke which she swam in 1.20.29 (a 4.32 sec PB).

Eden Hedges, 15, competed in over 10 events. Eden's best swim included: 200m freestyle which she swam a time of 2.13.16 and placed eighth in her age group and her 400m freestyle which she swam in a time of 4.43.74 and placed fifth in her age group. She also placed in the top 10 placings in her age group for her 200m IM and 400m IM.

Chloe Robertson, 16, competed in over 10 events. Chloe's best swims were her 50m freestyle in 29.29 sec and 200m freestyle in 2.18.42 (1.21 sec PB). Chloe also swam well in her 50m, 100m and 200m backstroke races and placed in the top 15 in her age group.

The Cannonvale Cannons Swim Club was meant to hold club championships on Saturday, April 1 but this has been postponed until early May.

They are continuing to train now the Cannonvale Pool is reopened.