Wild waves crashing into rocks send beachgoers scrambling for safety at Noosa Fairy Pools last year. Photo Lachie Millard
Head, spinal injuries in swimming hole nightmare

Shayla Bulloch
18th Jan 2020 3:59 PM | Updated: 5:10 PM
UPDATE 5pm:

A RESCUE helicopter has been called to fly three injured swimmers to hospital after they were knocked into rocks by a wave.

A man in his 20s suffered head and suspected spinal injuries.

Another man around the same age suffered a knee injury. A woman also suffered unknown injuries.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics are on scene but could not logistically remove all patients safely.

BREAKING:

PARAMEDICS rushed to a popular Sunshine Coast swimming spot where a group of people have been injured on rocks.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the Fairy Pools at Noosa Heads about 3.45pm to reports three people were knocked into rocks by a huge wave.

All three people suffered gashes over their bodies.

More to come.

breaking news fairy pools noosa heads qas
The Sunshine Coast Daily

