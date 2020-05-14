Dive in: Whitsunday swimming pools to reopen

The Bowen and Proserpine pools will reopen on Saturday.

WATER babies will be able to take a dip from this Saturday, as pools reopen in line with the relaxed coronavirus restrictions.

As Stage One of the government's roadmap to recovery kicks in, both the Bowen and Proserpine pools will reopen to the maximum number of people allowed, which is 10 at any one time.

Whitsunday Regional Council has said that pools will be open for lap swimming and exercise only.

There is no recreational swimming at this time and the children's play area within the pool precinct will be closed. Collinsville pool is currently closed for the winter break.

Council's director of community services Julie Wright said with a limit of 10 people in the whole facility - not just the pool - it would be a matter of checking people in at the gate.

"Hopefully, we will run at a maximum through the next few weeks but we will just have to wait and see the numbers of people that we are getting through the gate," she said.

"The weather's beautiful - we will probably have to say to folks, just duck off and do some shopping and pop back.

"Things are changing day by day, but I think the easing of restrictions will give everybody a lift."

Ms Wright said swimming pools were a lot easier to control than the Airlie Lagoon, which covered a far larger area.

Last week, the State Government announced lagoons could open with a maximum of 10 people or more if they had an approved plan.

Whitsunday Regional Council has submitted a request to reopen the lagoon for more people.

"Council has put a request for information through to the State Government seeking exemption for the ten-person ruling so that we can allocate a larger number of persons to the Airlie Lagoon," disaster management co-ordinator Matt Fanning said.

"We submitted with that application, a management plan stating how we would control the numbers.

"We've requested for up to 100 people to use the lagoon and to have the lifeguard services managing the social distancing as well as water safety aspects of the operation."