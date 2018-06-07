Swimming safe has long history

OLD SCHOOL: Conway resident Jack Daniels was part of the community team who built the original Wilsons Beach swimming enclosure.

OLD SCHOOL: Conway resident Jack Daniels was part of the community team who built the original Wilsons Beach swimming enclosure. Peter Carruthers

IN AN era long past and well before council took on the responsibility of building and maintaining the swimming enclosure at Wilsons Beach the protection of local kids was as simple as getting out there and doing it yourself.

Ninety-year-old Jack Daniels remembers a time during the township's infancy when the community rallied and built their own swimming enclosure on the shores of the area's favourite beach.

Mr Daniels had a family of five kids at the time in the 1970s, he said "all the people said how about we get something because there was no protection from the crocs”.

He said at that time there was no real threat from marine stingers and crocs were the main concern.

"But the crocs were not as prevalent as when they are now.”

Mr Daniels was born in Proserpine Hospital in 1928 and at the age of 15 landed a job with the council reading water meters.

He took on many roles within council before being elected as a councillor in 1986.

With no lagoon for the kids to swim in and the swimability of water at Cedar Creek Falls being dependant on recent rain, a safe swimming area was essential for the area, Mr Daniels said.

"Without a doubt with all the stingers and crocs about you don't want to see someone being taken by a croc or something like that,” he said.

"You wouldn't like to see anything like that happen to your family, would you?

"In the old days we decided to get a bit of gear ourselves and make the enclosure,” but things are different these days, he said.