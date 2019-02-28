Menu
SWING: Smooth and slide your way on to the dance floor with this beginner friendly class.
News

Swing into your weekend

Georgia Simpson
by
28th Feb 2019 6:00 PM

SMOOTH and low impact dance moves will take over the VMR this weekend, as the West Coast Swing is back for round two.

If West Coast Swing sounds familiar, that's because Whitsunday Social Dancing dance instructor Jane Streeter ran an event in December, and it was such a success, she decided to bring it back for those who missed out.

Mrs Streeter is passionate about all things dance, and said West Coast Swing is, "absolutely fun, you can dance it anywhere.”

"This vision of people in little polka dot dresses and people bouncing around is not west coast swing,” Mrs Streeter said.

The dance teacher said the style of dance is quite grounded.

"You wear flats, like sneakers and you slide across the floor. It's a really casual style of dance, and it's really developed into more of a cool urban style of dance.”

An instructor from Sydney is making a special trip up for the event, and Mrs Streeter said the teacher is experienced in teaching "newbies”.

The event kicks off on Saturday at 3pm at the VMR and will run for two hours, with a bonus hour for those who want an extension.

On Sunday dancing starts at 10am with another bonus hour for those who are interested.

"There will also be a dance party on the Saturday night at the VMR, where people can have a drink and a nibble and practice what they have learnt,” she said.

MOVES

WHAT: West Coast Swing

WHEN: Saturday, March 2 at 3pm and Sunday, March 3 at 10am

WHERE: VMR, 7 Altmann Ave, Cannonvale

COST: $90 for a single and couples are $170, head to whitsundaytickets.com.au

