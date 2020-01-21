SWIPE LEFT: The cringiest Whitsundays Tinder profiles

NEW YEAR’S resolutions are well and truly under way with many hitting the gym, others quitting alcohol and the hopeless romantics among us vowing that with a new year will come new love.

But gone are the days of bumping into your ‘one’ in the aisles of the supermarket or in a bookshop as you peruse the latest classics.

No, in this new decade, Tinder is the place to be.

Or so we may have thought until we delved into the world of swiping, super-liking and the questionable use of emojis.

For those who haven’t had the pleasure of sifting through the seemingly endless stack of ‘Prince Charmings’, we’ve cut out all the fuss to give you an insight into the ever-surprising world of online dating...frogs and all.

Starting off strong with one of the oldest tricks in the book.

Liam knows the way to a woman’s heart is through chocolate, but he may have fallen a bit short on the dad joke.

I mean, at least Elliott is polite.

This was the first of many food-related Tinder bios, but definitely the most off-putting one.

I don’t think I’ll be able to look at a packet of two-minute noodles the same again.

It was at this point that the reality of Tinder began to sink in.

Not sure what “slightly used man” means, also not willing to ask.

Double-edged sword here; getting that environmental message out while trying to lock down a date.

That’s definitely one way to go about it.

Bringing dating into the 21st century with a good old technology-based pickup line.

A shambles from start to finish, I don’t think this needs any further comment.

Another food-related bio, but this time at least it's a two-for-one deal?

And last but definitely not least, you can smell the Old Spice from a mile away.