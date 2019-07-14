Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A busker has gone full beast-mode and caught a teen who allegedly tried to steal from him.
A busker has gone full beast-mode and caught a teen who allegedly tried to steal from him.
Crime

Busker chases down alleged teen thief

by Hannah Higgins
14th Jul 2019 3:15 PM

A man's alleged attempt to rob a Sydney busker has backfired after the musician chased him down and held him until police arrived.

The 18-year-old man is alleged to have run towards a 38-year-old busker in Pitt Street Mall about 5.45pm on Saturday, grabbing cash from his open guitar case, police say.

However, when the teen tried to make a run for it the busker caught him, holding him in place until officers from the Sydney City Police Area Command arrived.

He was charged with larceny and having goods in his personal custody that were suspected of being stolen and was refused bail, to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.

busker citizens arrest editors picks pitt street mall thief

Top Stories

    CRUSH: How the rain impacted week two

    premium_icon CRUSH: How the rain impacted week two

    Rural Find out how much the rain impacted week two of the crush.

    Apprenticeships available

    Apprenticeships available

    Careers This is a chance to forge a career close to home.

    House fire in the Whitsundays

    House fire in the Whitsundays

    News There was a house fire in the Whitsundays on Friday night.

    PHOTOS: Were you a mad hatter?

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Were you a mad hatter?

    Local Faces Did we snap your photo at the Mad Hatter's Tea Party?