Le Fondre on trail of records

AS Sydney FC head for the most defining two weeks of their season, striker Adam Le Fondre is moving into exalted company.

The Englishman's goal against Brisbane on Friday night was big for his club, and big for him.

The Sydney FC striker's 77th-minute instinctive finish restored his side's lead shortly after Brisbane had equalised, but for Le Fondre himself it was the 15th goal of his first campaign in Australia - becoming only the third Sky Blues player to hit that mark in a season, after Bobo (twice) and Marc Janko.

It was also only his second goal in open play in almost three months, a lean spell that highlights how prolific Le Fondre was at the start of the season - and a goal that suggests he could be back in the groove at precisely the right time.

With fixtures against Melbourne Victory, Shanghai SIPG, Western Sydney and Perth Glory to come in a 15-day stretch, Le Fondre's goals will be crucial to his side's hopes of success in the A-League and Asian Champions League.

His total now in the A-League is greater than Alessandro Del Piero managed in either of his seasons, equal to Bobo's first season at the club, and just one behind Janko - whose 16 goals in his only season at Sydney is the highest any player has managed in their first campaign at the club.

His ratio per game puts Le Fondre third for now, behind Bobo and Janko, but with at least five A-League games left to shorten that number.

Sydney FC striker Adam Le Fondre celebrates scoring another goal. Picture: Getty Images

While four of Le Fondre's goals have come from the penalty spot, Janko's tally included the same number - while Bobo managed three and eight in his two seasons respectively.

His 15 for the season keeps Le Fondre tied at the top of the goalscoring charts in the A-League with Roy Krishna, just ahead of Andy Keogh and Kosta Barbarouses.

With two goals against Perth and one against Victory this season - none of them penalties - Le Fondre has proved he can score against the league's strongest teams.

He has also had to play with a variety of strike partners, from Trent Buhagiar in pre-season, to Alex Brosque, Siem De Jong and - since late January - Reza Ghoochannejhad.

Bobo scored 27 goals for Sydney FC last season. Picture: Getty Images

Nonetheless the player himself could not be more content with the first five months of what is scheduled to be a three-year stint with the Sky Blues.

"This Sydney FC team is set up perfectly for me," he told theplayersvoice.com.au. "I've been delighted with the chances the boys are creating for me and the standard of the whole group is really good - much higher than I expected.

"I've got a team that allow me to play my natural game, where I can get in behind and get on the end of chances. Obviously, I've got to work hard and impact the game, but all I really want to do is score goals."