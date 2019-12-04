Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Police say the Riverwood man was arrested on Wednesday morning by members of the NSW Joint Counter Terrorism Team.
Crime

Man arrested over alleged terrorism offences

by Janet Fife-Yeomans
4th Dec 2019 12:36 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTER-TERRORISM cops have this morning arrested a Riverwood man who was under surveillance.

The man is currently being quizzed at Bankstown Police Station and police said he is expected to be charged with a number of terrorism offences.

He was arrested by the New South Wales Joint Counter Terrorism Team and investigators said they had not identified any specific or impending threats to the community.

More details will be made public at a joint press conference by the NSW Police and the federal police this afternoon.

More to come

More Stories

counter-terrorism crime national security terrorism terrorist offences

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Beach erosion, storm tides hot topics at consultations

        premium_icon Beach erosion, storm tides hot topics at consultations

        News Residents invited to have say to help protect infrastructure and coastlines.

        HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        premium_icon HURRY! Jetstar drops massive Christmas sale

        News Snap up a great deal on domestic and international flights.

        ‘Pleasure to nightmare’: Fishers fear for future generation

        premium_icon ‘Pleasure to nightmare’: Fishers fear for future generation

        Politics ‘It’s definitely an industry that is going to crash’.

        Street fair a chance to support small businesses

        premium_icon Street fair a chance to support small businesses

        News Festive spirit will take over Bowen and encourage all to shop local.