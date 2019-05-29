Tabulam fire victims still struggling three months on

After the Tabulam fire at a property at Old Bruxner Rd.

VICTIMS of the Tabulam fire are still struggling to get back on their feet after more than three months since the devastating event.

But in an effort to raise some much needed funds for those directly affected by the fire that destroyed 18 homes, 49 outbuildings and 7500 ha of bushland, a charity dance will be held next month.

Coordinator Rhonda Ryan said a recent trip out to Tabulam with her fellow Casino vogue dancers promoted the idea for a charity cabaret dance.

"We saw the devastation up there and thought we'd like to be able to have some input into getting those people back to a normal life again," Ms Ryan said.

"A lot of them are still sleeping at another people's houses ... I heard a single mother has gone back to her property where there aren't any buildings and sleeping in tents with children because her insurance hasn't come through yet.

"She was staying with about four different people before that."

She said dance organisers would be having a meeting about how they will donate the money to ensure they would be helping those who were most in need.

"We are thinking of giving the donation to Greg Dillon - he's the pastor of the church up there and he's been building sheds and putting in water tanks for people," she said.

"We hope to raise as much as we can."

She said the charity was a collaborative effort.

"People are volunteering in the kitchen and on the door and the musicians are playing for free," she said.

"The music will be good entertainment even if you are not a dancer.

"We are going to have raffles and lucky spots on the night."

The Cabaret Dance will feature local musicians Judy Johnston, Brendon Rose and Lee Barrett as well as a mystery guest.

There will be a mixture of dances including new vogue, general dancing, old time, rock and roll and line dancing.

The cabaret charity dance will be held at McKees Hill Hall, Clovass on Saturday, June 29. Doors open at 6pm and tickets are $10.

Supper is from 10pm, BYO drinks - bring a plate.

For more information or to purchase tickets contact Rhonda 0448 234 254 or Brendon 0481 163 225

Tickets will also be available at the door.