Taekwondo students gain new belts

24th Jun 2017 9:54 AM
JUNIOR BELTS: (Back, from left) Feywer White, Emma Du Preez, Ethan Robinson, Marivic Gaskin, Caleb Robinson, Riley Petterson, Ella Cram, Brittney Cram with (front) Madelyn Bourke, Gregory Willoughby, Sam Fogg, TJ Petterson and Izak Willoughby at taekwondo gradings.
JUNIOR BELTS: (Back, from left) Feywer White, Emma Du Preez, Ethan Robinson, Marivic Gaskin, Caleb Robinson, Riley Petterson, Ella Cram, Brittney Cram with (front) Madelyn Bourke, Gregory Willoughby, Sam Fogg, TJ Petterson and Izak Willoughby at taekwondo gradings.

TAEKWONDO: A total of 51 students from both the Proserpine and Cannonvale taekwondo clubs were assessed on Sunday for their next belt level at the Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan Grading.

There were 18 tigers (students aged 4-7 years), 21 juniors (7-12 years) and 12 seniors (12 years and older) at the grading.

All students successfully passed and advanced to their next level, gup or dan.

The grading was conducted by master instructor and examiner Vicky Gillam, 5th dan black belt, and assisted by 2nd dan black belts Jim Hodges and Micah Iddles and 1st dans Jody Van Wyk and Anya Jackson.

Gillam said it was a successful day for the clubs.

"All of the students have worked extremely hard to get to this stage in their training and there were some notable achievements on the day,” she said.

In a particularly memorable achievement for one student, Veronica Roberts, obtained her 1st dan black belt.

From the little tigers kids there were direct promotions to junior belt for Levi Baker and Ellie-Rose Davies.

There were quite a few double promotions awarded to the tigers and also to Imogen Howard and Feywer White who were promoted directly to 8th gup, yellow 2.

The best grading trophies were awarded to Alisara White, Imogen Howard, Caleb Robinson and Veronica Roberts.

Whitsunday Taekwondo Oh Do Kwan has training sessions on Mondays and Wednesdays at the Proserpine State High School and at the Cannonvale State School on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

For enquiries regarding taekwondo or training times, contact the club on 0416350439 or 0406540719 or email info@whitsundaytkd. com.au.

The results of the Grading were:

BLACK BELTS

1st Dan - Veronica Roberts.

"JUNIORS & SENIORS”

1st Gup (Red 3) - Bailey Flannery.

2nd Gup (Red 2) - Madison Taylor, Moa Ngawhare, Angus Kelly and Joshua Faletti.

3rd Gup (Red 1) - Wiremu Tairaki and Lillian Kelly

4th Gup (Blue 3) - Joan-Maree Spicer, Sebastian Foti and Chiara Foti.

5th Gup (Blue 2) - Scott Lynch, Wendy Howard, Alistaire Hoffman and Kai Collins.

6th Gup (Blue 1) - Marivic Gaskin.

7th Gup (Yellow 3) - Riley Petterson, Cody Petterson, TJ Petterson, Joe Moretto Caleb Robinson, Ethan Robinson.

8th Gup (Yellow 2) - Feywer White (Double Promotion), Imogen Howard (Double Promotion from Tigers), Emma Du Preez, Sam Fogg, Ella Cram, Brittney Cram and Bonnie .

9th Gup (Yellow 1) - Ellie-Rose Davies and Levi Baker (Direct from Tigers), Luella Poulet-Young, Charlie Poulet-Young, Madelyn Bourke, Gregory Willoughby and Izak Willoughby.

"TIGERS”

Level 9 (Yellow/Black 3) - Jasper Read and Ethan Davies.

Level 7 (Yellow/Black 1) - Ivy McDonald.

Level 3 (White 3) - Brayden Fogg, Tobias Pomeroy, Alisara White, Tate Dawson, Sierra-Rose Denham and Kha Pham.

Level 2 (White 2) - Rachel Marshall, Payton Connolly, Mackenzie Parnell, Liam Denham and Payton Connolly.

Level 1 (White 1) - Ryan Parnell.

Whitsunday Times

