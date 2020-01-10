TAFE EXPO: New year, new career

Nursing Lecturer Glo Neilsen chats to Alison Jones about study options available at a previous CQUniversity TAFE and Careers Expo.

IT’S a new year and that means it could be time for a new career.

You can weigh up your options at CQUniversity’s upcoming TAFE Careers Expo.

Explore career opportunities, get your questions answered by teaching professionals and learn more about flexible study, support services, funding options and much more.

CQUniversity TAFE marketing manager Mark Stanley said the expo would provide a snapshot of what’s available at the university in 2020.

“The great thing about this event is that all our staff will be there,” Mr Stanley said.

“So there will be people on hand from all the industry areas we offer from accounting and bookkeeping to animal studies and beauty to engineering and, of course, all the trades.”

Mr Stanley said anyone interested in doing any sort of training or study in 2020 should attend.

“Don’t worry about the money. There is a lot of opportunities when it comes to government financial assistance for education and training at the moment,” he said.

“I want to assure potential students and trainees that money is not an obstacle, we will have professionals on hand who have a wealth of information when it comes to procuring financial support for our students.”

Mr Stanley said there would be two financial aid information sessions on the day, which would cover initiatives such as the TAFE Priority Training Program, Second Chance Funding and Free TAFE.

The CQUniversity TAFE Careers Expo is on Wednesday, January 22, from 2-5.30pm at Mackay City Campus. Financial aid information sessions will run at 2.30pm and 3.30pm.

For more information visit: cqu.edu.au/tafe