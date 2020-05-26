Menu
TAFE Ipswich Queensland
TAFE QLD launches new free training program

Mel Frykberg
26th May 2020 5:00 AM
TAFE Queensland has launched a new free training program designed to support the growth of North and Far North Queensland’s tourism and events sector.

The Volunteers and Events Training Program will provide free training to paid and unpaid volunteers and event organisers in North and Far North Queensland communities, enabling them to develop their event support skills.

TAFE Queensland CEO Mary Campbell said the program’s original launch had been delayed as a result of COVID-19, but the training had since been adapted for online delivery and would be available from Thursday to coincide with National Volunteers Week.

“The training consists of three modules – orientation, leadership and resilience – that participants can complete together or as stand-alone topics to suit their personal needs, with the resilience module being especially beneficial during this time,” she said.

Jointly funded by the Federal and State Government under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements, the program also includes 12 scholarships, which were awarded in early 2020 to help residents access training to find jobs within the tourism industry.

