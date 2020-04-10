TAFE to offer free ‘business resilience’ courses

TO ASSIST small businesses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, TAFE Queensland have announced they will offer free training to mitigate the impact on businesses in the state.

The training and mentoring packages will be available for eligible small businesses from the Department of Employment, Small Business and Training and will help to increase business resilience in the current climate.

The webinars will be fully funded by the Queensland Government at no cost to businesses and help to identify business specific risks and build financial skills.

Though he was pleased to hear the announcement, Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch said it was sad that it had taken the COVID-19 crisis to make the government appreciate the importance of small businesses.

“It is pleasing that TAFE are providing mentoring and training packages to the business community and I urge all businesses to be involved wherever possible to learn of improvements and opportunities to their business models once the COVID-19 crisis has ended,” he said.

“It is sad that the COVID-19 crisis has finally made Governments realise that a strong and viable small business sector is absolutely essential to our economy.”

Mr Hedditch said businesses in the region would struggle to bounce back after the virus, and was advocating for stronger support from the government.

“There is no doubt that business in Australia will be changed as a result of this virus with online shopping being one of the attractions to small business and consumers.

“Small business at the moment needs every support possible, the Bowen Chamber of Commerce has been advocating stronger support from all forms of Governments, whether Federal, State or Local Government for sometime.”

Tourism Whitsundays welcomed the announcement, with CEO Tash Wheeler encouraging all businesses in the region to take up the offer.

“I would strongly encourage any business to get involved with any of the free upskilling courses that are available at the moment, now is a great time to further develop and learn new skills,” she said.

“It’s excellent that TAFE Queensland is offering free training and mentoring packages for eligible small businesses from the Department of Employment, Small Business, and Training.

“These webinars will help businesses identify risks, build financial skills, and plan to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on your business.”

More information is avaible on the courses online, visit https://go.tafeqld.edu.au/covid-19-north