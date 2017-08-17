Tahlia takes on New York in showstopper

WHAT A SHOW: Tahlia Tabone puts on a show in New York.

TWENTY-one-year old Airlie Beach entertainer Tahlia Tabone has packed her bags and is on tour in the United States.

To commemorate the 40th anniversary of Elvis Presley's death, Tahlia and local business owner, Tracy Lord, headed to Memphis, Tennessee.

However on the way Tahlia stopped off in the New York and has been singing up a storm all over the Big Apple.

"I have left everything I have done in Airlie Beach to get a taste of New York and try something different,” she said.

"I am throwing myself in the deep end.”

Tahlia said she would now be based in Melbourne but liked the idea of making a name for herself in New York.

Tahlia has taken to the stage at an open mic session Birdland Jazz Bar on Broadway and has sung with gospel singers and in Tennessee she has taken to the stage at popular night spots.

"If it is out of my comfort zone and something I have never done before, it is something I really want to do,” she said.

Tahlia said the transition from the laid-back Airlie Beach vibe to the hustle and bustle of New York was huge.

"The city itself is a lot to take in at first. But it has been awesome and I think that's why I want to try it out,” she said.

"I have made my little mark in Airlie but have now moved up a level.

"New York is a big city but it's just a city,” she said.