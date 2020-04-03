Tailbacks hit Cannonvale, affect workers

NO ONE driving to work this week could have missed the tailbacks in Cannonvale, as the Shute Harbour Road was resurfaced outside the Whitsunday Shopping Centre.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads (TMR) engaged Boral contractors to do resurfacing works on Shute Harbour Road, from the northern entrance of the Whitsunday Shopping Centre to the Coral Esplanade intersection.

The works started on Monday and were completed by Wednesday, with one side the of the road being closed while the other lane was resurfaced, causing tailbacks.

Line marking works are expected to be complete next week, weather permitting.

“These maintenance works are valued at $250,000 and are funded by the Queensland Government,” a TMR spokeswoman said.