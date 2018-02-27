Tailored to your taste

SHOWCASE the Whitsunday region's abundance of unique and fresh produce at your big day.

Peach & Pear Events Catering are the "original Whitsunday grazers”, and owner Gabi Harding and her team will whip up a spectacular feast for the eyes and tastebuds.

For weddings, elopements, proposals, engagements, hens, bucks and any other event where you require food, Peach & Pear has you covered.

The local boutique catering business specialises in grazing tables, romantic picnics, grazing hampers, platters, canapes and breakfasts all delivered to your door.

Ms Harding said everything was fresh and locally sourced where possible, showcasing the region's specialities.

Peach & Pear Events Catering was started five years ago by Ms Harding thanks to a passion for food "that looks exceptional and tastes amazing”.

The business can cater to most dietary requirements and products can be customised and styled to clients' tastes.

Fishi Cannonvale and Hamilton Island has the fresh seafood sorted for your big day.

Owner Bronwyn Calder started on Hamilton Island in 2000 and opened the Cannonvale branch in June 2017.

Specialties of Fishi include lemon myrtle hot smoked crocodile, hot smoked ocean trout dip, Whitsunday Wild prawns, abundance of fresh fish and delectable seafood platter.

Fishi can cater cold seafood buffets that will satisfy up to 200 guests.

"The sky is the limit on both sides of the catering scale, we can accommodate clients' needs and tastes,” Ms Calder said.

Specialised catering is what Fishi does best and is open to creating anything seafood that will make your day or special event easier and unique.

Most of the produce is sourced locally and from Australia where possible. The business has even trademarked all things sourced locally as Whitsunday Wilds.

As an experienced fisherman, Ms Calder's husband and business partner knows good seafood.

It doesn't stop at wedding platters. Birthdays, hens, bucks, pre and post-event refreshments can be catered by Fishi, who will deliver to your door and even do the cleaning up.