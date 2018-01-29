Take a look inside Chinese billionaire's Cannonvale mansion

The Cannonvale house owned by Chinese billionaire Raymond (Peter) Wang has been listed for sale.

EXPRESSIONS of interest are being called for the Cannonvale mansion owned by the billionaire behind the failed Chinatown development in Airlie Beach.

RP Data documents show Chinese Australia Entrepreneurs Association president and Whitsunday Chinatown Investments' Peter 'Raymond' Wang purchased the two units in February 2014 for a combined sum of $2,020,000.

PRDnationwide - Whitsunday is calling for expressions of interest in the Coral Esplanade units, being marketed as one property, featuring 12 bedrooms and six bathrooms.

The home was known locally as the 'headquarters' of the Chinese Australia Entrepreneurs Association, with dinners and special events being held there for dignitaries.

22 Coral Esplanade Cannonvale

The mansion

PRDnationwide says the property is "one of the Whitsundays most significant properties", unrivalled in size and design and location.

"Tranquil seas protected by the Great Barrier Reef can be heard lapping on to the beach, when drifting off to sleep in one of the luxurious master bedrooms in this tropical paradise. A retreat of this calibre is unmatched.

"Some untold facts are not obvious though and must be explained; On offer is a building showing excellent quality throughout, with its design feature being that the property has three amazing levels with two of the levels offering completely separate living areas that can also be combined to capably accommodate visitors, staff or extended family, by the provision of 6 bedrooms and three bathrooms on each levels as well as a clever duplication of the superior kitchen and living areas."

Amenities include water views, balcony spa, outdoor pool, private gated entry, terrace outdoor space, rooftop entertainment deck and two separate titles.

The history of the Chinatown development

Whitsunday Regional Council and Whitsunday Chinatown Investment Pty Ltd held an official signing ceremony on December 23, 2014 to finalise the sale of council land at Waterson Way, Airlie Beach for the sum of $2.5 million to build a $300 million Chinatown development in Airlie Beach.

Mayor Jenny Whitney said the official signing ceremony finalises the sale of the Waterson Way land with Council receiving a 10% deposit from the Whitsunday Chinatown Investment Pty Ltd for the land.

"The finalisation of the sale of the land also means the Whitsunday Chinatown Investment Pty Ltd will now lodge a development application for the $300 million Chinatown development in Airlie Beach," she said.

October 2015: Then-Whitsunday Regional Council mayor Jennifer Whitney said the council expected Whitsunday Chinatown Investment Pty Ltd to start work at the Waterson Way block at the end of January or beginning of February 2015, subject to development approval.

At the July 22 council meeting, councillors received correspondence from Whitsunday Chinatown Investment Pty Ltd's solicitors making three offers "outside of the current contractual agreement".

Whitsunday Regional councillors voted to terminate the contract for the Chinatown project on Waterson Way on February 3, 2016 citing a breach of the contract in relation to an unpaid bank guarantee.

According to a development application that was lodged with the Whitsunday Council in December 2015, the development was a "mixed use retail, accommodation, office and community".

To the northern end of the development was a "multi-purpose events plaza with a pavilion stage".

When the development was discussed in 2014 it was to include a casino.