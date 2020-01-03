Take a look inside Dr Phil’s bizarre Beverly Hills home

Guns, bears and bizarre designs, Dr. Phil’s strange Beverly Hills home leaves nothing to the imagination and comes with a price tag to match.

There's something to be said about having too much money. Case is point is Dr. Phil's Beverly Crest home, which just hit the market for US$5.75 million.

The property, at 1642 San Ysidro Dr, was purchased by the popular TV host - whose real name is Phillip McGraw - in 2007, and is currently used by a family member.

Despite a seemingly "normal" exterior with yellow walls and a clay tile roof, the home is making waves in the international property scene, mainly due to its eclectic and downright bizarre, 573sqm interior.

Dr. Phil’s Beverly Hills home. Source: realtor.com.

A central, chandelier-topped living space, set under a black-and-white checkered rotunda, serves as an anchor to the home's two-storey floor plan.

It draws the eye to a sweeping staircase draped in woody vines and a custom wet bar with antler-like backrests on the bar stools.

To the left, a dining room is cloaked in bold shades of black and grey and features a wall of heavy machine guns.

Dr. Phil’s Beverly Hills home. Source: realtor.com.

The family room, meanwhile, adds neon-lit cabinetry, and the entry boasts a hanging chair.

The bizarre interior continues in the living room, where custom art and animal figurines surround a fireplace, while the lofted billiards room lightens things up with a wine cellar and blue floors seemingly splattered with white paint.

Dr. Phil’s Beverly Hills home. Source: realtor.com.

The master suite sits upstairs and is one of the five bedrooms and six bathrooms to form part of the home.

Dr. Phil’s Beverly Hills home. Source: realtor.com.

