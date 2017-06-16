Take in a groove to expand your mind

HOME grown beat masters the Tijuana Cartel have packed their multi-layered grooves and are on the road.

Playing a string of shows in Queensland, the Gold Coast four piece has built a firm reputation for beats that span the globe.

Having a talent for producing multi-layered grooves with touches of slide and flamenco guitar, the Triple J unearthed winners mix in a bit of trumpet with Afro/Cuban percussion and top it all off with some hardened electronica.

It's a combination that is intriguing, energetic and utterly captivating.

The punters at Magnums will be lapping up the vibe and the raw electric energy from an act that loves to tour on June 16.

For one night only the Gold Coast lads, who are renowned for their tight production and outstanding live shows, will bring everything they have to Airlie Beach's favourite place to party.

Tijuana Cartel are Paul George and Carey O'Sullivan as co-producers, guitarists and keyboard players as well as Regan Hoskins as MC and Daniel Gonzalez on Latin percussion.

Bound together by their mutual love of instrumental, trippy and mind-expanding music, Paul George and Carey O'Sullivan are a truly formidable force.

With shared early memories of hearing Tubular Bells and falling for the musical escapism they created, this duo have undoubtedly emerged as one of Australia's most unique acts. And it appears that their legion of fans whole heartedly approve.

It was a Beatles cover band at the age of 12 that cemented George's goal to make as much beautiful noise in the form of music that he could.

An adolescence listening to Led Zeppelin and early Pink Floyd morphed into a grunge phase which then melded with trip hop heavyweights like The Chemical Brothers and Massive Attack.

But it wasn't long before his musical tastes took a step into obscurity, seeking out traditional Indian and Spanish music and South American duo Strunts and Farah influencing his guitar-playing direction.

They are a prominent live band on the nation's festival circuit having performed at Byron Bay Blues and Roots, Woodford music festival, Earth Dance in Western Australia, Groove and Grape, Yamba's Surfing the Cold Stream and the Noosa Camp Out and Music by the Sea Festivals.