Take some pots for delicious mud crabs

NANNY SNATCHER: Lani Sargeant with a large mouth nannygai caught in the Whitsundays on the weekend.

DINGO BEACH/HYDEAWAY BAY

THE fishing has continued to cruise along nicely over the last week with some good catches coming in from all over our beautiful back yard.

Up in the creeks there are plenty of mud crabs around and the prawns are running as well.

Reef Underwood with his first Golden Trevally on fly caught sight casting on a local flat. Mick Underwood

Out in front of Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay on the shallow fringing reefs the Coral Trout and sweetlip population have been obliging anglers and biting well.

Out on the "shoals” even blind Freddy could catch a nannygai at the moment, they have been on fire.

If you intend on getting out to target a nanny or two please remember to adhere to the bag limits as they are not a limitless resource.

At night time there plenty of squid to be caught and if you intend on heading out to catch a few of these tasty morsels then don't be shy to send done one or two as live baits for a big fingermark.

Over the next week as we get closer to the new moon is prime time to target these guys.

Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport

Fishing Charters

RIVERS AND CREEKS

The Proserpine River has been the place to be this week with plenty of good reports coming in.

Barramundi and Threadfin Salmon have been biting well with anglers reporting catching a good feed in the river.

Best results have been from the guys live baiting the deep holes and deep bends fishing with live mullet and prawns, fishing the last of the run out tide and the first part of the run in tide.

Anglers flicking lures have also been catching a good amount of salmon and barramundi fishing similar spots as the live bait anglers.

Thompson River has also been fishing well with some good barramundi and mangrove jack being caught fishing the snags while a few anglers have been fishing the holes in the river and getting a good feed of grunter.

The coastal creeks have slowed down with the smaller tides but anglers are still getting a few mangrove jack and will only get better as the tides get bigger.

Mud crabs have been getting caught from all rivers and creeks and have been well worth taking a few pots with you.

Nicholas Weaver with a 25kg GT caught with A-One Fishing Charters. A-one Fishing Charters

ISLANDS

The islands have been fishing well as well with great reports from anglers who have been fishing around the islands.Coral trout and sweetlip have been biting well around all the islands with anglers reporting 8-15 metres deep being the best place to target coral trout and sweetlip using pilchards and squid.

The deeper water around the islands has still been producing fingermark bream and jewfish with anglers catching live squid and sending down reporting some great catches.

Anglers have also been getting stuck into some deep water red fish fishing wide of the islands with spots worth trying Holbourne shoals, Hayman wide and Pinnacle Point.

Spanish mackerel are still around the islands with a few anglers reporting them hitting stick baits and poppers.

Rocky Crisafi, from Melbourne, with a 90cm blue spot coral trout, caught and released at the reef on Friday with Sea Fever Sportfishing Whitsundays. Contributed

The same anglers have been landing some nice giant trevally around the 20-30 kg.

Sailfish have also been reported between the islands and the reef with huge amounts of bait out there and they have also reported dolphin fish seen on floating weed and debris from recent flooding.

ROCK WALLS AND WHARF

Shute Harbour wharf has been fishing well with a couple of anglers this week catching some great size coral trout off the wharf.

At night the squid have been in decent numbers with a few anglers reporting catching a good feed of squid to take home for dinner.

Kasey Gardner with a nice Red Throat Emperor caught on a chatterbait. Mick Underwood

The Whisper Bay boat ramp rock wall has had some good reports of barramundi and fingermark bream being caught on live baits.

Port of Airlie has also had a few barramundi being caught on live baits and soft plastics.

Cannonvale Beach has had a good run of whiting and flathead for anglers fishing off the beach using small prawns and beach worms.

Grant Spees,

Whitsunday Fishing World