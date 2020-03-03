TAKE TO THE SKIES: Catalina close to calling Bowen home

TAKEOFF: John Finlay Treasurer of the Catalina Assn receiving a cheque for $60,000 from Adrian Lawson of the Greater Rewards Group.

A GENEROUS donation has meant it’s a matter of “when not if” for a Catalina plane to land in Bowen.

Gold Coast-based company Greater Rewards Group has donated $60,000 to the Coral Sea Catalina Heritage Museum Committee.

The Catalina was an amphibious plane operated during World War II, including from a base in Bowen and according to Mick Boyce, Coral Sea Catalina Heritage Museum Committee chairman, the donated money now means it’s “almost certain” the historic aircraft will call Bowen home.

He said the potential plane was currently sitting at an airport in Bankstown, New South Wales, with hopes the donated money will “show we’re dead serious about getting it up here” and help more investment be secured for the potential museum where the plane will reside.

“(The Catalina) hasn’t got anywhere else to go, and it needs to be moved from Bankstown so it should come to Bowen,” he said.

“It’s amazing that Greater Rewards Group have come on board and they’ve seen the merit. They have donated the money in goodwill as they can see a benefit, and it shows their dedication to the Bowen region.

“It brings heaps of positivity to the project and it shows we’re serious about the plane calling Bowen home.”

It’s the second show of support Greater Rewards Group has shown Bowen after unveiling plans in 2018 for a residential community of 1800 dwellings at Whitsunday Paradise Estate.

Mr Boyce said the next steps were securing the last funds needed to bring the committee to its $100,000 goal, allowing a temporary hangar to be constructed at Bowen Airport.

The plan is for the hanger to be the start of the Coral Sea Catalina Heritage Museum, with the Catalina plane to be its first showcase piece.

Pending council land and development approval, the hangar would be constructed from sea-containers as walls, with a removable heavy-duty shade cloth over the top to protect it from the elements.

The plane would be tied down in case of cyclones.

“This is a new concept creating a temporary hangar, it’s been done before but not on this scale,” he said.

“Once it’s here, we can work on having it properly restored and repainting it, but it’ll show this project is serious and we can start hunting for funding on the proposed museum and work on it in stages.”

The proposal included an interactive museum to showcase the history of the Catalina in the Whitsunday region, a large hangar that would house aircraft and large functions, as well as a cafe.

“It’s no use having it locked away up here, so we want people to be able to see it,” Mr Boyce said.

“It’ll create employment and get people to stop in Bowen, creating bed nights and getting them in town to eat some food.

“I can’t work miracles and get the plane here right now, but we’re the closest we have ever been.”