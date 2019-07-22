Menu
TAKEOVER: Mackay Sugar will conduct a series of shed meetings this week.
TAKEOVER: Growers given opportunity to query Nordzucker deal

Melanie Whiting
22nd Jul 2019 1:02 PM
MACKAY Sugar cane growers and shareholders will have a chance to air their views and ask questions about the proposed Nordzucker takeover at meetings being held across the region.

The first two of five 'shed' meetings in the lead up to next Monday's historic vote were held Wednesday and Thursday night at the Farview Tavern and Marian Community Hall.

There will be further meetings this week on Monday, July 22 at the Gargett Bowls Club from 7pm; Tuesday, July 23 at the Ooralea Racecourse function room from 7pm and Wednesday, July 24 at St Helen's Bowls Club from 7pm.

Mackay Sugar chief executive Mark Day said good questions had been raised at previous meetings, which Mackay Sugar Board members and key staff also attended.

"Most were wanting to know about the voting process and how well the change to the cane pay formula in the Cane Supply Agreements were progressing as well as some of the details around the Nordzucker transaction itself," Mr Day said.

"Of course, there is a lot of sentiment attached to this. My mother and my father both grew up here in the Mackay region and I still have cousins here.

"So I know the emotion and the sentiment which comes with a decision like this."

Under the proposal, Nordzucker would acquire a 70 per cent share of Mackay Sugar, leaving current shareholders with a 30 per cent share.

Mr Day said the proposal would stabilise the industry and help secure its future.

"The alternative, if the vote fails and we don't take the Nordzucker deal, is not what we want for this industry - or for the region and those whose livelihoods depend on it," he said.

Shareholders will vote on the Nordzucker proposal at an extraordinary meeting from 5pm on Monday, July 29 at the MECC.

Shareholders intending to vote at this meeting will be required to register before the meetings, from 3pm.

Donna Rasmussen at the Mackay Sugar Racecourse Head Office will accept proxy votes until 5pm Saturday, July 27.

