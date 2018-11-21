Taking a giant jump for men's health

EYE IN SKY: Girudala's Paul White has organised for more than 15 people to jump out of a plane this week to raise money for Movember

EYE IN SKY: Girudala's Paul White has organised for more than 15 people to jump out of a plane this week to raise money for Movember Kyle Evans

A GROUP of rookie skydivers will jump into the great unknown this week to raise money for an invisible disease.

That's the plan of Girudala youth health promotions officer Paul White who is organising local workplaces to nominate people from around the community to skydive to celebrate Movember.

"Many men are dying at younger ages these days due to things like suicide and depression," he said.

"With November here we thought what better way to raise some money for the guys than by jumping out of a plane at 10,000 feet."

Set to be held this Saturday, the event titled 'Jump for Men's Health' aims to shed light on the issue which Mr White said is getting bigger and bigger.

He said in a place like Bowen, where socio-economic hardships make jobs hard to come by, many people tend to suffer in silence.

He said Movember these days is as much about mental health as it is about other diseases.

"We deal with a lot of young guys who are dealing with things like breakups and unemployment," he said.

"Jobs can be difficult to find and guys are used to be the leader of the house and when they feel they can't provide for their family they get a little bit down. So it's a big issue."

Mr White said when men are unable to find a job it can lead to other issues such as substance abuse which he is seeing more and more of.

He said so far feedback from the initiative has been very positive, with many across the community volunteering to jump on board.

"We've got over 15 people so far," he said.

"It will be a family fun day at the aerodrome. There will be a barbecue and a jumping castle and drinks."

Mr White said workplaces interested in participating can do so by donating $250 and a nominated jumper.

Contact Girudala on 4786 1000 for more details.