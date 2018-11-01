Menu
SWING OF THINGS: Kaylem Douthwaite, 12, will compete in the Greg Norman Junior Masters on the Gold Coast in December.
Taking a swing at Junior Masters

by Monique Preston
1st Nov 2018 3:48 PM

GOLF: A Proserpine youngster is making waves in the golfing world after being chosen to take part in Queensland's biggest junior golf tournament.

Kaylem Douthwaite has been selected to take part in the Greg Norman Junior Masters on the Gold Coast later this year.

The Proserpine State School Year 7 student will compete in the 10-13-year-old age group of the competition which has attracted golfers from Queensland, New South Wales and some from internationally.

The competition will see Kaylem play three rounds of golf over three days on Palmer Colonial and Palmer Gold Coast golf courses in early December.

The top 40 per cent of his category will then play a final round on a fourth day.

Trying out for the junior masters for the first time this year, Kaylem is excited about what the competition will bring.

"It'll be good. A lot of fun,” he said.

"And a good experience.”

The thing he is looking forward to most is meeting new people at the competition. It is the highest level he will have played at golf, although he has previously made the North Queensland squad for golfers aged 12 and under.

Kaylem has been playing golf for as long as he can remember, first picking up a set of plastic clubs at the age of two and graduating on to his first set of real clubs at the age of three.

Now aged 12, he plays much of his golf at Proserpine Golf Club with his dad and has been doing so for about three years.

He currently plays off a handicap of 15, but that is something he hopes he will be able to get down lower.

"I'd like to get it to 12 or 13 by the end of the year,” he said.

This comes on top of the fact he has already reduced his handicap from 36 to 15 in the past three years.

Kaylem has even bigger hopes for the future, and would like to eventually play off scratch or scratch plus one.

Ultimately he would like to make a career out of golf, playing the international golf circuit professionally.

Kaylem really enjoys his golf and the fact that he is the master of his own destiny.

"I like that it's only you,” he said.

"It's you that has to make the decisions.

"You have to rely on yourself and not anyone else.”

While proving himself in the golfing world, it is not the only sport Kaylem is good at.

He has also proved his worth in team sports, also selected for North Queensland in under 12s rugby league this year.

